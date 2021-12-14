Oh my my my... I am dead!

I mean just look at her, Can anyone could look as beautiful and alluring as Katrina Kaif! Vicky Kaushal is so lucky that he gets to call Katrina Kaif his wife. Today again Katrina and Vicky uploaded their few pictures from their wedding album for their fans.

In this picture, we got to see Vicky Kaushal dressed in stunning cream colour salwar Kameez from the Sabyasachi collection, and Katrina Kaif was dressed up in the most stunning saree a bride could ever wear! If I am right this wedding dress of both Bride and Bridegroom is for their church wedding because as we all know Katrina Kaif is a Christian.

Don't you think you can kill yourself after looking at Katrina Kaif in this gorgeous saree!



