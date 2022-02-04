Oh no! Is Bharmastra going to get postponed again?

Everyone has been waiting for Bhramastra to release. The movie has created a lot of buzz in the media. The original release date for Bhramastra is 9 September, 2022. Now, if reports are to be believed, then the movie is going get postponed because there are a few scenes that are left to shoot in Varanasi. This is going to delay the production work.





Does this mean the movie is going get postponed?

Ayan Mukerji has been working on this movie since 5 years now. Don't you think it has been dragged too long now?

Do you think if the release is delayed more then the excitement to watch the film will die?