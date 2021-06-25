Oily skin and how to take care of it?

Skin type is generally based on the amount of sebum production in skin. Sebum is a liquid made of fatty substances

Oily skin is a type of skin which is caused due to overproduction of sebum from the sebaceous glands.

Oily skin is genetics or can be caused during puberty.

How to know you have oily skin? Wash your face and don't apply anything on it. After 2 hrs check your face before mirror,if ur face is oily then you have oily skin. In oily skin,the face is shiny and usually appears greasy by the end of the day.

Makeup doesn’t stay on and seems to wear off

The oilier areas of your face generally T zone have blackheads, pimples or other types of acne

Pores are visibly enlarged, especially on your nose, chin and forehead.

One benefit of oily skin is that it's less likely to age like as much other skin types.

Tips to take care-

Use a foaming facewash. Use it maximum of 2 times a day only. Don't over cleanse thinking it will reduce oil on face,it will only lead to drying and overproduction of oil.

Use a water based, light or oil free moisturiser. Don't skip moisturiser after cleansing.

Use a gel or matte sunscreen.

Use Salicylic acid in ur rotinue. Oily skin is most prone to pimples and closed comedones and salicylic acid takes care of it.

Use a alcohol free toner

For double cleansing use a micellar water