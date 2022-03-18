Okay, now even Ranbir has confirmed..

That there's no date as of now for his marriage. Can we expect the rumors to die down?

I'm tired of hearing rumors of Ranbir and Alia's marriage dates. The dates are changing so fast if the rumors are to be believed. It's always some source who's claiming to say the truth. Now, finally Ranbir has opened about this entire issue. He has finally unfolded on the entire dates and venue of the whole marriage story. If we are to believe Ranbir then I think it's safe to say that not anytime soon he'll get married. Marriage is on the cards as of now but the date isn't. In recent times to this, a new date that has 'leaked' in the media is said to be the end of this year, 2022.

Can we believe this or shall we stick on to what Ranbir said?