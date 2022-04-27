"Okey Dokey" rapper Zico has been discharged from the military today

The K-Pop idol turned rapper whose songs "Any Song" and "Okey Dokey" went viral enlisted in the military on 30th July 2020.

He has already been called off and has returned to civilian society after completing his replacement service as a social service worker.

Zico is the founder of the label KOZ which is now a part of HYBE labels. He is also a part of the HipHop crew Fanxy Child which consists of R&B and HipHop artists- Dean, Crush, Penomeco, Stay Tuned and Millic. They were formed in 2016 with the first single "Bermuda Triangle".

The crew has been inactive since 2019 after the release of the track "Y", but the members have been active in their solo projects. Dean made a comeback this year and with the return of Zico from the military, fans are expecting a Fanxy Child comeback.