OMG 2 posters have been released, Akshay Kumar is dressed as God Shiva in the poster!

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 poster is finally out! It looks like the story is based around the god Shiva. He shared the post on his Instagram account where he shared what the movie will be about!

He stated, "कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव."

We all loved watching OMG which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Will OMG 2 concept will be the same or there will be some exciting storyline that revolves around Shiva? I mean the poster looks so artistic, so let's hope it will be full of entertainment with a big message in the end!