Jacqueline Fernandez just posted the first poster of her music video with Michele Morrone. This was definitely not expected. There were mnay reports cliaming that the actor is going to work with Karan Johar or YRF for his debut in Bollywood but now instead he's going to debut with Jacqueline in a music video that is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. What are your thoughts on this?