The one BIG mistake that John Abraham did in his career and is still paying for it

John Abraham's upcoming action thriller Satyamev Jayate 2 is releasing tomorrow in theatres across the country and while the Parmanu star is busy doing promotions, critics and the box office experts have already predicted daunting numbers for the movie at the box office. And besides the content of the film, one of the major reasons why John has to struggle to make each of his films a success, is because the actor is yet to gain the trust of the masses.

It has been 20 long years in the industry and John Abraham still does not have a loyal fan base and that speaks a lot in itself. Ranging from comedy to thrillers to cop-dramas to action-packed films, John has done it all and while audiences loved him in some and hated him in some, what the actor has probably failed to achieve is to get hold of a loyal fan base.

He has experimented a lot, maybe too much in his career and has literally thrown himself at anything and everything that came in his way and that probably affected his consistency as an actor at the box office. What do you think of John Abraham's career in Bollywood? Do you think experiments are unhealthy for an actor in the long term?