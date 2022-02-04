One of Bollywood's most underrated villains- Akshaye Khanna

It is no surprise that Bollywood and sometimes even the audience including us have overlooked many actors with immense talent in favour of the Khans or the Kapoors.

One such talent is Akshaye Khanna and his performance the first Race movie (the best one of the franchise xD). We as an audience were so mesmerized with Saif's acting, even the movie was a success but Akshaye's performance was overlooked.





What are your thoughts? Did you like his performance in Race?