One film can not make or break Sidharth Malhotra. And here is how he proved it. #AazadiLikhneKi

Shershah is one of the best movies of 2021.It's not just the typical war movie but a life story of a real-life hero. This movie showed us a different side of the captain. Vikram Batra’s personality swiped us off our feet. Siddarth Malhotra did do justice to Vikram Batra’s character in the film. He got a lot of appreciation for the film but the only audience he cared for was Vikram Batra’s family. He also mentioned that his father was in the Indian Navy and he was happy knowing that his son played a pretend soldier if not a real one. After running the box office for almost a decade, Siddarth did justice to his work. He gave us an outstanding movie like Shershah which starts a new career journey for him.