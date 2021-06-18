  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Beetroot face pack @Nithiilam Natural ingredients from the kitchen with No Preservative No Parabeans

Used with Beetroot+Rice flour 

Benefits - Beetroot

 The richly pigmented vegetable is a great way to improve your skin complexion. 

Contains Vitamin C which helps in improving the collagen production in the skin. 

Adds natural glow to your face. 

Reduces the appearance of acne and blemishes. 

Hydrates your skin & gives a natural pink tint to your lips

Benefits - Rice flour

Rich in minerals effects in reducing the age of your skin & will help you look younger. 

It is always used for skin whitening mostly by Koreans. 

Best suited for Oily, Dry, Combination skin. Can be used by Men &Women both. 

This is my 3rd purchase and been using since 1yr trust me this beetroot facepack improves your skin complexion. Do search there page in Instagram - Nithiilam. 
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications