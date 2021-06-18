Beetroot face pack @Nithiilam Natural ingredients from the kitchen with No Preservative No Parabeans
Used with Beetroot+Rice flour
Benefits - Beetroot
The richly pigmented vegetable is a great way to improve your skin complexion.
Contains Vitamin C which helps in improving the collagen production in the skin.
Adds natural glow to your face.
Reduces the appearance of acne and blemishes.
Hydrates your skin & gives a natural pink tint to your lips
Benefits - Rice flour
Rich in minerals effects in reducing the age of your skin & will help you look younger.
It is always used for skin whitening mostly by Koreans.
Best suited for Oily, Dry, Combination skin. Can be used by Men &Women both.
This is my 3rd purchase and been using since 1yr trust me this beetroot facepack improves your skin complexion.