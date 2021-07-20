One Solution To All Your Skincare Problems!

When we consume coffee, it is considered as the wonder drink, keeps illness at bay, and promotes good health. Other than consuming coffee, it is also great for our skin. It is the solution for all our skincare problems such as –

1. Decreases fine lines and pigmentation

2. Reduces inflammation and calms the skin

3. Treats acne

4. Combats dark circles

5. Reduces cellulite

6. Helps to fight against cancer

DIY Coffee Packs

Coffee Mask

Dilute a cup of coffee with cold water. Take cotton balls and dip them into the brew. Then dab it gently on the sunburns. Allow them to dry. Repeat this several times as needed to reduce swelling and inflammation. Instead of cotton balls, you can also use a cloth and just remove the excess brew to avail all the benefits. Rinse off within 15 – 20 minutes with cold water.

Coffee Scrub

Take 2- 4 tablespoons of coffee, 1 tablespoon of honey, and a little olive oil. Mix them all to make a scrub. Massage gently onto your skin to treat cellulite and exfoliate well. For better results, you can also mix brown sugar into it. Rinse it off with warm water after 15 – 20 minutes.

Dark Circles

Mix rose water and olive oil with a coffee powder. Apply this paste gently to the under-eye area. Don’t rub. Before rinsing, leave for 10 – 15 minutes.