A One Step Spa Experience with Daughter Earth Face Mask.

Daughter earth is a vegan and plant-based skincare brand that gives beneficial results.

I purchased their Hemp + Vitamin E Purifying Mask which is easy to apply and replenishes my skin instantly. Plant & Diatomite Earth Enriched, this Purifying Detox Treatment Mask has nourishing ingredients like Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E. It gently draws out dirt & debris, visibly minimises the look of pores while restoring healthy, and radiant looking skin in one simple step.

For everyone getting ‘maskne’, the Daughter Earth Face Mask works to draw out excess oil, and washes off daily pollutants defending against ‘maskne’.

This mask claims to detan, detoxify, remove blackheads and whiteheads and reduce acne spots. Post using this mask a couple of times, there was a visible difference in the texture, the blackheads seemed to be lesser and my skin definitely looked brighter.

Indulge in this 5-minute ritual 1-2 times a week and get that glow on!