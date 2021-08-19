This one thing I didn't like about Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah'. Did you notice it too?

Okay I watched Shershaah last night only and I couldn't help but write about it. I think it's an amazing movie, great storyline and performances and some awesome soundtracks as well. But this one thing did let me down a bit and that was the language.

Both Vikram and Dimple come from a Punjabi background and hence the writers tried to give it a Punjabi touch by incorporating a lot of slangs and commonly used Punjabi words between the dialogues. But the problem with that was that the actors are, at all times speaking clear Hindi without any accent and suddenly a Punjabi word comes in between which looks so odd and fake.

Now either they could have just stick to Hindi only or if they went ahead with Punjabi as well then, maybe the actors should have prepared a bit better, I think.

Right out of the blue I remember the scene where Kiara confronts her father regarding her marriage with Vikram. Now Kiara has kept the emotion right but her dialogues just seem odd, especially to someone who knows Punjabi.





Did anyone of you also notice this lag? Because it did affect my movie watching experience. Your comments please.