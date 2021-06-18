One Thing That I Would Like To Steal From Ranveer Singh - His Confidence!

With YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer rather started as a shy actor with limited public appearances. He did perform well in his first film, thus ending up with another YRF banner Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. In a few years, Ranveer has established himself as one of the most bankable actors of his generation with success in films like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to name a few. Ranveer’s confidence is as loud as it can get- be it his acting skills or the guts to try interesting attires.

His positivity and self-belief is what cements his identity loud and clear. He is often taken a dig at for his fashion sense, some even compare Ranveer to Ranbir Kapoor because of Deepika Padukone. Yet, his confidence kept soaring higher and higher - much commendable. In fact, as a husband, Ranveer never shies away from showering all his affection to his lady love Deepika Padukone, be it on social media or in real life even though the couple is often trolled for the same. Who doesn’t want to be this confident in life!?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next feature in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Sooryavanshi.