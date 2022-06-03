That one time when Shera saved Salman Khan from a massive crowd

Apart from his family, Salman will only trust one person when it comes to his safety and that's his bodyguard, Shera. He is not just his bodyguard but also his family today. The actor does not step outside his home without Shera next to him. Rumors were going around which indicated Salman preparing Shera's son, Tiger for his launch in Bollywood. Now, as Shera and Salman share such a close bond, let's recall this one of the many moments when Salman was saved by a massive crowd only because of Shera.

Back in 2019, when Salman had visited an event as a guest, needless to say, the crowd jumped on the actor with loads of excitement. There were many bodyguards and police who formed a human chain and were trying their best to protect the star. In front of him was Shera, who was pushing everyone. There was a moment when someone tried breaking the human chain just to click a selfie with Salman but without a blink of an eye, Shera pushed the fan aside to let Salman walk ahead.