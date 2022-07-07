ONEWE's Kanghyun Confirmed To Enlist In The Military Next Month

ONEWE member Kanghyun's enlistment date has been announced.









On July 7, the ONEWE member confirmed that he will be enlisting on August 2. He is the second member to announce enlistment following the band's main vocalist, Yonghoon, who is set to enlist on July 12.









Ahead of his enlistment, Kanghyun held a VLive where he opened up and expressed his gratitude to fans. He also revealed the reason for his early enlistment. " I always wanted to enlist with Yonghoon so that ONEWE can reunite earlier and promote together for a longer time," the band's guitarist revealed.









Meanwhile, ONEWE will be appearing on MNet's new band survival show 'Great Seoul Invasion' that will premiere this month. The group has passed the auditions, that were held in April, and are currently recording for the show.