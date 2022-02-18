Ong Seong-Wu, Esom, and Shim Eun-Kyung to star in new romance film

Ong Seong-Wu, Esom, And Shim Eun-Kyung will be working together on new romance film called "Starlight Falls". The coming-of-age story will switch back and forth between 1993 and the present day. It will be about a male student (Ong Seong-Wu) and two female students who have the same name (Esom and Shim Eun Kyung).





Ex-Wanna One member Ong Seong-Wu will play a boy named Choi Kyung-Soo who shifts from Sokcho to Seoul for college. However, because of his past dark experience in school, he has a hard time opening up to people.





Esom will play a confident and cool girl named Lee Hyun JungA who is mature and people admire her. She and Choi Kyung-Soo meet in a stargazing club, and they both develop feelings for each other. However, they are hesitant to express it.





Shim Eun-Kyung will play the other Lee Hyun Jung B, and she's hard-working and intelligent, always at the top of her class. She finds herself drawn to the reserved Choi Kyung-Soo who always keeps a distance from other classmates. She tries to bring him to her friend group. The film will begin filming in August. Are you excited? Are you looking forward to it?