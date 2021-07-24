Onion Juice – The New Beauty Medicine

Yes, onion is considered the new medicine for our hair. Onion juice contains sulfur which makes the hair thicker and helps to grow your hair. It is an important component for your hair problems and has inflammatory properties. Onions are rich in vitamins A, C, and E which help to improve blood circulation and prevent oxidative damage.

Products that contain onion:

MCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea with Onion Oil Hair Growth Oil

The perfect blend of 12 essential oils, green tea, and onion oil helps to keep your scalp in mint condition and promotes hair growth. It penetrates hair follicles to strengthen your hair shaft and roots. Also, it prevents sun damage and Vitamin E helps to nourish the scalp.

WishCare Onion Ginger Shampoo

This shampoo contains all-natural ingredients like Castor, rosemary, ginger, olive, black pepper, and red onion which cleanses effectively and intensively conditions your hair. Use this shampoo to get rid of dandruff, hair fall, and boost hair growth.

Mamaearth Onion Conditioner With Onion And Coconut For Hair fall Control

This conditioner helps in accelerating hair growth, fights scalp infections, and reduces hair fall. Also, it is very safe for colored or chemically treated hair.