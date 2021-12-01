Oops! It seems Jacqueline has landed into big trouble after all news confirming his relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed into trouble after her cosy pictures with the conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, had gone viral on the internet. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a prime accused in a Rs. 200 Crores money laundering case for the unversed. In its first charge sheet, the central probe agency has filed the name of Sukesh Chandrasekhar as the prime accused in the Rs. 200 crore money extortion case.





Jacqueline Fernandez is also mentioned in the charge sheet. As per the latest India Today report, a source revealed that Jacqueline had received gifts from Sukesh worth Rs 10 crores.





The expensive gifts include diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, 4 Persian cats and a horse worth Rs. 52 Lakhs.





Do you think Jacqueline can also be a accused in Rs.2000 crore, money laundering case?