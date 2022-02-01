Opinion: Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a father figure better than anyone else

The Bollywood industry has seen many superstars from the time it has began producing movies but the one actor which stands out the most is the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan.

Even at the age of 79, he is working and performing tremendously in films.In the 90s or 2000s he used to do a lot of father figure roles and personally I used to connect with him a lot. Wish he continues to make movies and give a run for their money to these new actors, he is in a different league but is still beating him.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you like Amitabh Bachchan? He is returning on the big screen with his movie "Jhund" on March 4th.