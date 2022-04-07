Opinion: Business Proposal ends with the highest rating. I don't understand why and how?

Yes, everyone is going gaga over the cast of Business Proposal but do people not care about the plot anymore? Does a K-drama only have to be pretty and full of hearts and flowers?

That same old plotline of a chaebol falling in, love with a middle-class girl who works in his company and on the other side, a rich girl falling in love with a boy who holds a normal job as a secretary.

The drama also stole lines and scenes from another drama. Honestly, I don't see what's so special in this drama that it got the highest ratings on Netflix as a non-English drama. What actually saved the drama is the cast.

Picture: Courtesy of Wikipedia and Netflix Korea