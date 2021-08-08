Opinion: Characters like Kabir Singh and Safeena from Gullyboy glorifies toxic relationships and abuse.

Characters like Safeena and Kabir Singh are supposedly written for scripting purposes but they eventually leave a wrong impression on the audience. Safeena and Kabir Singh were equally obsessive, violent, and abusive. They tried to prove points like: ‘Violence is love and toxic domination is cool’.

These characters blatantly promote the idea of the toxic other half and the concept of Hierarchy in the relationship. Safeena (played by Alia Bhatt) was an impulsive, emotionally charged person - one who found it hard to control her reactions and was prone to jealous outbursts, even of the violent kind and so was Kabir Singh. Equally violent and vague, so impulsive that he prioritizes anger rather than calmly handling the situation. People suggest that we can not blame Safeena since she was not the lead character in the film, unlike Kabir Singh but people did enjoy Safeena’s abusive behavior towards Murad and his alleged affair. Trust me there was a lot of hooting when Safeena smashed the bottle on Kalki!

We cannot differentiate when it comes to the promotion of toxic behavior by the character by charging it as lead or the second lead. Alia as Safeena had a good time affect on the audience just like Kabir Singh did.