Opinion: Fans are overreacting over 2 PM Chansung's Tweet on his marriage preparations

2 PM Chansung who had announced his marriage to his long time girlfriend is again the talk of the town. Last December, the idol turned actor had shared the news that he was tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend who is also currently pregnant. It came as a shock to his fans but they ended up congratulating him on this new journey. However, some fans went overboard while expressing their disappointment.





Anyway, on February 24, the 2 PM member shared a tweet where he wrote, "No but this 'Living Fair' is seriously a hike... I just walked for like 2 hours." Apparently, 'Living Fair' is a place where married/to be married couples go furniture shopping. Little did the idol know that this one tweet is going to get him such severe backlash. Fans simply overreacted, in my opinion, and accused him of sharing intimate details of his marriage.





The reactions by fans were like, "If you want to live carefree, you should leave 2PM and not be an idol anymore." "It's great that you're getting married and all, but this is too much information that does not help your group's image." While some called him selfish, others asked him to leave the group. Nobody would have reacted that harshly had it been an actor. Don't you agree?







