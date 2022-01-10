Opinion: I feel 'Squid Game' fame O Yeong-su winning a Golden Globe is a calculative strategy to cool off the ongoing controversy

Hear me out, I am not taking anything away from the veteran actor when I say that it is one of the possibilities that 'Squid game' fame O Yeong-su was given the Golden Globe award for the 'Best supporting Actor' just to cool off the ongoing Golden globe controversy. O Yeong-su is an exceptional actor but also one of the least expected winners of the night.





We all are aware that Golden Globe is in hot water due to the harsh criticism against the HFPA who, by the way, decides the winners of this prestigious awards, specifically for lack of diversity internally as well as among the nominations due to which various streaming platforms like Netflix and Warner Bros along with actors have boycotted the awards. I believe, it is just a strategy to prove that there is no favouritism or lack of diversity when it comes to deciding the winners by the committee that O Yeong-su won the award, again I am not implying he shouldn't have, but it definitely looks a bit suspicious to me.





Do you agree with my thoughts?