Opinion: Karan Johar often feels sorry for things he is going to repeat!

In an interview, Karan Johar mentioned that he is sorry for the item songs he makes but for him it's a stunning woman, who looks glamorous and is performing. He said ‘ I am somebody who has had item songs in his films there has been objectification as a result of it. And I apologize. Because to me, I am looking at it, It's a super hit song, she looks stunning and glamorous. But the moment you put the Woman in a space where there are thousands of men who are looking at her, lecherously and lustingly, it's setting the wrong example.’ It's not the first time Karan Johar has accepted that his songs set the wrong example out there and has apologized for it, but he has also repeated the same mistakes over and over again to gain views and earn money in the name of glamour.