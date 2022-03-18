Opinion : Looks like Arjun Kapoor is now interested in working on a web series, do you think the we are interested in seeing him act?

Web series have gone to another level today. Everyone is more interested in watching a good web series over any movie. We have also witnessed actors like Shefali Shah and Raveena Tandon get more reorganization today because of their series but are we honestly even a tad bit interested in watching Arjun Kapoor on screen? If you ask me, I'm not a fan of his acting. It feels like he's forced to act because that's what almost every star-kids have had to hear. Just because they're surrounded by the film fraternity does not mean they have the talent to act in their blood. At least in my opinion, he does not have it.

The only Arjun Kapoor film I enjoyed was 2 states, that too, only because of the story line and Alia. With people choosing web series it does seem like the actor is too interested but I don't think, we the audience are interested.

What is your view on this?