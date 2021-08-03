Opinion: Priyanka became a global star despite playing villain, old woman, a sidekick & then there's Salman!

There are only a few actors who are flexible with their roles in the film. Otherwise, most of the big names in the industry want to look young and be the center of attention in the film. There is Priyanka who agrees to do a variety of roles and doesn't run after lead roles with young characteristics. In Bajirao Mastani when Deepika and Ranveer were offered the lead role and Priyanka was offered a slightly side role of Kashibai, she was a global star and did not hesitate to play the role.



Priyanka has played a role of a 50-year-old mother in ‘The Sky Is Pink’ and a villain in Baywatch. She is never hesitant in experimenting with script choices and the characters she plays. Whereas Megastar like Salman Khan always chooses to look like 35 years old in his films, fighting villains and setting an unrealistic image of a 50-year-old man. His films are all about him where looks way too young for his age, juggling villains around and romancing actresses half his age. Is Salman way too scared to face the reality of him not being young any more? In few years, he will have no choice but to play the role of an old man. What do you think?