Opinion: Priyanka Chopra often lands villainous roles in Hollywood due to her strong aura. Isn't that stereotyped?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who often played leads in Bollywood movies now plays villain because of her strong aura and screen presence. Priyanka Chopra played Victoria in Baywatch and Miss Granada in We can we Heros and both the role were shady. All of this is great yet stereotypical. Indian faces are often stereotyped as nerds, extras, and now a villain? I am a big fan of Priyanka Chopra and I most certainly believe that she should get different roles in Hollywood not just some stereotyped roles.