Ranveer Singh has established himself as a superstar across the globe and not just in India

Recently, the highly energetic Ranveer Singh attended the NBA all-star celebrity game in the US and shared many fan boy moments with legends like LeBron James. The fans even shouted, "Apna Time Aayega" which was a reference to his famous movie Gully Boy from 2019.

The commentators also praised him and as an Indian this is such a proud moment for me and I'm sure for all of us that he is representing our country on such a high level. He has established himself across the globe and his fan following just keeps on increasing.

Picture Credits: Ranveer Singh's Twitter