Opinion: The Right Casting is the most important factor in the success of a film, agree?

90% success of the film is based on the right casting for the character. Surprisingly though, so many directors don’t emphasize the casting process and simply see it as another pre-production task that just needs to get done.

Let’s take the example of SherShah, we cannot imagine anybody else except for Siddharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra in the movie. For once if Ayush Sharma( Who was rumored to be cast) was cast instead of him, I am not sure if the film would have come out as great as it happened to be.

If Fatima and Sanya were not cast Geeta and Babita in Dangal, Can we imagine somebody else playing that role and nailing it the way they did?

Imagine Bhumi or Tapsee playing Gunjan in Gunjan Saxena rather than Janhvi Kapoor! Don't you think the movie would have been better? Yes, it would have been. Janhvi was not the right cast. Directors need to prioritize talent rather than just casting anybody for a particular role.