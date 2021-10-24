Opinion: Secretly rooting for Sooryavanshi to do well at the box office!

Truth be told I didn't like the trailer of Suryavanshi very much no did I like the promos or the songs. It all felt to me like Singham or Simmba had been repackaged again with the same kind of action, drama and comedy, basically a re-do of what a cliche Bollywood Masala movie looks like. But having said that, somewhere I do wish that Sooryavanshi should do well at the box office. I'm rooting for Sooryavanshi to hit at least the 100 crore mark because if not, then what the future holds for cinema theatres, I can't imagine. A movie like Sooryavanshi, had it been released in pre-covid times would definitely have hit the 100 crore mark in the first week itself. But now in the age of OTT, he mood and the taste of the audiences have changed, which is not a bad thing but at the same time it has greatly impacted the collection of cinema theatres. And as a movie lover I would really like for the two mediums to flourish side by side. Your comments on this?