Opinion: Veet ads are sexist, they suggest that women are manly if they don't wax their body hair!
Veet ads indeed focus on smooth skin or skin with zero hair. It continuously highlights how attractive women look without a single hair. This advertisement where Shradha Kapoor continuously repeated that how unshaved upper lips make a woman look like a man. Not only she sang and danced about it,but the entire campaign was also about the Importance of using Veet so that you don't look like a dude every day. Such content is transgender phobic and offends many women as well. I think makers and actors should think before producing such sexist content.