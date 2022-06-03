Opinion: Your chances of success in Bollywood depend upon your TALENT?

Your chances of success in Bollywood depend upon your TALENT and not on the fact that you are an OUTSIDER or INSIDER!!!!

Take the best films in the industry right now and you will find outsiders clearly taking the lead. This proves that no matter how much lead you can take with nepotism, you can survive in Bollywood, solely on the basis of your talent. Bollywood is a place where people create entertainment. The field is totally talent-based as success in this field totally depends upon the public reactions. So no matter where you belong, you need only one thing to break the ice in Bollywood and that is your TALENT. There are a huge number of people who came from outside and made a name in Bollywood without any filmy background. There was only one thing common between them and that was their talent and potential.

OUTSIDERS WHO RULED THE BOLLYWOOD: In the last five decades, several outsiders from remote corners of India came to Mumbai to try their luck in films and they did wonders. In the field of acting, we have the example of Dharmendra, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkumar Rao, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and several others like them. In the field of direction, we have the example of Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap, Anil Sharma, and several others like them.