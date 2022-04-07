Opinions on 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Ending?

[SPOILER ALERT]





'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' just ended. And viewers all across the world are quite disappointed by it. For me, the ending was just unconvincing and not realistic at all.





Both Baek Ijin and Na Hui-do part ways at the end. The process of them falling in love was so beautiful, but the writers just had to make the most disastrous ending. Strong relationships can't just end so easily because of a few months of distance. It takes time and the creators had to show those cracks too. The couple in this drama broke without a clear conversation, which is just a disastrous ending. Even 'La La Land' was convincing but not this.





To me, the ending was just absurd and illogical. What about you? What are your thoughts on the ending?