Let me introduce you an army of ingredients from @deciem.

Buffet!!!!

My third bottle, a multitasker.

Array of ingredients targeted to fight sign of aging. Contains base of 11 amino acids, multiple Hyaluronic acid, along with probiotics, peptides and matrixyl 3000 uffff that\"s alot.

The consistency is of a thick watery serum, that glides in skin in jiffy giving a subtle glow and plumped skin.

With ordinary serum one can experience piling, one need to layer less product and shouldn\"t be used on damp skin.