The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% | Do You Need It?

Copper is a skincare ingredient that has had me curious for quite some time. I had read a couple of articles about the long-term skincare benefits of this mysterious ingredient and had my sights set on the NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Serum. However, I decided to try the much more affordable Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% from The Ordinary first to see how my skin agreed with it before splurging.

Copper peptides can be used on any skin type and should definitely be considered if your skin is looking less firm and/or has been experiencing more redness and irritation. Like niacinamide, copper peptides are great for overall long-term skin health and have a low risk of irritation.

The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides can be used in your morning or nighttime skincare routine, assuming it is not being used at the same time as other conflicting ingredients, which are listed further below. You can use this serum twice per week. Personally, I enjoy using this serum in the morning: the gel-based formula spreads and absorbs easily without any greasiness or pilling. It also works well under my moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup.

I’ve really enjoyed this serum and after using it for 6+ months I can say that I definitely think my skin has been looking better than it ever has. Not only are my fines lines diminishing, but my pores also look minimized and my skin feels soft and smooth. Honestly, I have no complaints to lodge about this serum and wouldn’t hesitate to repurchase it. Given that my skin has been loving the copper, I do want to try the NIOD Copper Amino Isolate serum next though.