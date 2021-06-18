Organic Total Body Cleanser @thetribeconcepts

Rediscover traditional Skin Care in a whole new form with thetribeconcepts Organic body cleanser.

Made with a combination of precious herbs that conditions & moisturize your skin every time you use it. The blend of 11 organic ingredients helps to clean your skin naturally leaving it feeling fresh & nourished.

This cleanser helps in Brightening your Underarms, Treat Back Acne. Specially for the who sweat quite a bit. This cleanser will not only refresh you early in the morning but also keeps you odourless throughout the day.

You can either mix it with raw milk or water make a smooth paste and apply all over your body by scrubbing it gently. Wash off with water and feel the freshness.

So, If you wish to stop soap ? try something Organic, then lets give it a try.

Note - not a sponsored post. All the products have been bought for my personal use. I review every product only after using thm. Being an influencer my job here is to help my people in choosing the right product's for their Skin.