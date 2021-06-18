  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Organic Total Body Cleanser @thetribeconcepts

Rediscover traditional Skin Care in a whole new form with thetribeconcepts Organic body cleanser. 

 

Made with a combination of precious herbs that conditions & moisturize your skin every time you use it. The blend of 11 organic ingredients helps to clean your skin naturally leaving it feeling fresh & nourished. 

This cleanser helps in Brightening your Underarms, Treat Back Acne. Specially for the who sweat quite a bit. This cleanser will not only refresh you early in the morning but also keeps you odourless throughout the day. 

You can either mix it with raw milk or water make a smooth paste and apply all over your body by scrubbing it gently. Wash off with water and feel the freshness. 

So, If you wish to stop soap ? try something Organic, then lets give it a try. 

Note - not a sponsored post. All the products have been bought for my personal use. I review every product only after using thm. Being an influencer my job here is to help my people in choosing the right product's for their Skin.

Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications