Original Kaha Hai?

Without Bollywood copying movie plots from Hollywood movies, this question has always been in everyone’s mind and no one can blame them. Now along with movie plots, there are movie posters, music and every little detail that Bollywood copies from various platforms. We have stoop down to that level that we are literally copying our own makes and name it remakes or remixes. There is no one Bollywood movie that doesn’t have a remix of an old and beautiful Bollywood song. When Karan Johar said “Oh my God! This is original” in Chandigarh mai it did hit everyone. The remix of the songs began because these songs already had a connection with a large portion of the audience but that does not mean that music producers can destroy such soulful music and get away with it. However, Mere Rashqe Kamar and Jhalla Whalla still are in my heart but I do not want my ears to hear a remix of Roop Tera Mastana or Kuch Na Kaho and with Neha Kakkar’s voice and Nora Fatehi dancing to it.