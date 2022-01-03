The original storyline of No Way Home didn't even touch on the multiverse!

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a worldwide hit, attracting nearly everyone to the big screen. The film, which was released a fortnight ago, is still going strong not only in the United States but all over the world. The fact that it has surpassed the 200 crore mark in India in the midst of the pandemic speaks much about how popular the Tom Holland blockbuster has become. But what if we told you that the creators had no intention of introducing the multiverse at all?

As per Screenrant, writers McKenna and Sommers spoke about the different story angles they had for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but none of the initial ones included the multiverse. Rather they had thought of introducing it by the end of this one. But some brainstorming made them make it the central conflict of the third in Tom Holland’s trilogy.

McKenna said, “We had gone down a couple different roads with different story ideas that were not [the multiverse] that would then tease something like this at the end of it. Why tease the multiverse when you can just do it?”