OT8 Girls Generation is finally coming back after 5 years!

Girls Generation members are all reuniting for a group comeback on the special occasion of their 15th anniversary.





SM Entertainment announced that the album will be released in August, which will mark their 15th anniversary since their debut in 2007. Their last album was "Holiday Night" in August 2017, and this will be the first time since all 8 members will make music together.





Along with new music, they'll greet fans with their own reality show and many guest appearances in TV. Are you looking forward to it?