Other actors can learn from Ranbir Kapoor about being successful without a social media presence. Agree?

Ranbir Kapoor turns a year old today. He is one of the most popular and successful actors of his generation. He also never fails to be in the news for different reasons, be it his love life, professional choices, etc. He has all this without a social media presence. Ranbir is one of those rare breeds of Bollywood celebs who seem to not go with the flow and haven't joined Instagram or Twitter under peer pressure.

Ranbir, in an interview, admitted that he might be losing out on a lot of ad money, but he still won't join the noise of social media. In a world where every other actor is rushing to post selfies, workout videos, and every small event of their life with the public, Ranbir (among other names like Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan) believes in the fact that their work should make the noise instead.

Do you think other actors can learn a lot from Ranbir?