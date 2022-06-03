Is OTT finally taking over Bollywood when comes to the storyline?

Bollywood has surely seen a change when it comes to storyline and ideas. What has worked for TVF is nothing but the effort that they have put into their storylines. As an audience, we have always been aware of the shift that we have experienced with regard to OTT and the cinema.

The fact that new platforms are mushrooming in the industry has surely given more channels for better story ideas to develop. A lot of big-budgeted films are not able to do commercially well but a few low budget story ideas such as Panchayat in recent times have proved that we have evolved as an audience and we are aware of our demands from the entertainment industry.