Before OTT platforms, here are the tv-shows that were superhit

Before OTT platforms and web series could take over our lives, we used to watch these tv-shows and they had a great impact on our daily life. Here I am mentioning 5 of my favourite shows, you can add your favourites too. Happy time travel!





Shakalaka Boom Boom

In my childhood days, all I wanted was Sanju's magic pencil. Let me share with you an interesting incident. One day, I bought that pencil but nothing came to real life, and I was very upset. But, whatever Shakalaka Boom Boom will always be my favourite tv show from the 90s.





Tu tu main main

One of the crack head superhit saas-bahu sitcoms was 'Tu tu main main' and we all loved that little laughter break from all the serious drama of saas-bahu serials.





Dill Mill Gaye

Let me tell you, Dill Mill Gaye is the first romantic tv show that I watched and well fell in love with. I used to ship Dr. Arman (Karan Singh Grover) and Dr. Riddhima (Jennifer Winget) so much. It's kind of the Indian version of Grey's Anatomy, isn't it?





Son pari

Every 90s kid used to watch Sonpari. Yes or No? A magic fantasy tv show based on the storyline of Aladdin where a young girl receives a magic gem through which she could summon a fairy.





Karishma Kaa Karishma

Karishma Kaa Karishma is based on an American sitcom Small Wonder where a cyber kid could do wonders. It was one of my favourite shows as well.





Tell us your favourites and add them to this list.