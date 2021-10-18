Our 3 favourite students have turned 9 years old!

On 19th October 2012, we got to meet 3 sets of students on the big screen: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. These kids came into a lot of fame when they were seen together in their first film by Dharma Production, Student of the year! It was Karan Johar who launched all three of them for his movie and since then all of them have become huge celebrity's.





Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also turn 9 years old in the Bollywood industry today. We got to see all 3 of them with their mentor and godfather Karan Johar on a virtual call.





The actors on their Instagram story posted some pictures and videos from their fans and also posted few old BTS pics from the student of the year sets!





The movie also starred: Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.