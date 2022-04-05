'Our Blues' has shown couples romanticizing out of their marriages. Is that appropriate?

One of the most anticipated Kdramas in 2022, 'Our Blues' is getting mixed reactions even before releasing. The star-studded Kdrama that includes Lee Byung Heon, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, and Han Ji Min, didn't get away from controversies.





There's a character in the drama named Choi Han Soo (played by Cha Seung Won) who loves his wife and children. But his wife and daughter leave Korea to improve their golf skills, leaving Choi alone. Meanwhile, another character called Jung Eun Hee is apparently "still single". Thus, these two characters develop the possibility of falling in love.





Many netizens are believing that the drama is romanticizing cheating. The writer of the drama, Noh Hee Kyung has already covered out-of-marriage affairs in her previous works. What do you think? Is it appropriate to show this kind of relationship?