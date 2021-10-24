Our little 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum is all set too debut as lead with squad.

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G, will debut as a lead role in Squad along with Rinzing Denzonpa. Malvika won our hearts as younger Poo aka Kareena Kapoor's role.





Nilesh Sahay directed , Squad revolves around the battle between the nation’s special forces with a little girl at the center of it who has lost everyone in her life. The film, which also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur, is produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment. It will release on November 12.





Squad seems interesting movie.

Are you excited to watch your little Poo once again??

Do you think Malvika will be back with the same spark in her acting, which she was having during her childhood?