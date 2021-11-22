Our standards in female talent have degraded over the decades. Do you agree?

There was a time when Bollywood was blooming with artists all over India. We had the best storehouse of writers, actors, musicians, directors, and creators But as time passed, Bollywood turned into a dirty money-making business from the art community that existed in the 80s and 90s. of course, Bollywood had less money back then but it was thriving with talent. Even today, we have evolved and produced great male actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor.

Male actors like Siddharth Chaturvedi are working hard to make a mark but when we talk about our leading female actors, we have forfeited our war with ‘talent’ and ‘ability to act’. Who would believe that we have had actors like Madhuwala and Nargis in the 80s and then Aishwariya and Rani in the 90s? Deepika and Priyanka continued to maintain the legacy of Bollywood but Katrina become the face of what we say ‘being glamour quotient in the film’. Later we had Alia and Shraddha who worked out just fine but do we deserve Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya in an exchange of TALENT? I find it hard to say that we are not able to maintain the legacy that actors like Madhubala left.