Out of these three debutants, which one looks more promising?

Dr. MANUSHI CHILLAR- Miss World 2017. An intelligent, smart woman who made our country proud by bringing back the Miss World crown after 17 years since Priyanka Chopra. Our previous Ms. Worlds has had a successful career as an actor, philanthropist, and what not. She is debuting in the movie Prithviraj, next to Akshay Kumar. It is said that she is getting the kind of debut Deepika Padukone got with Om Shanti Om.

SHARVARI WAGH- is an Indian film actress. She started her career in the film industry as an assistant director and later ventured into acting with Amazon Prime Video's web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020). She belongs to a business background family. She is the maternal granddaughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi. She will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.

SHANAYA KAPOOR- Shanaya Kapoor is a 22-year-old Bollywood star kid. She is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. She has been in the news for the past few years because of her great PR work. Shanaya Kapoor studied in Ecole school, Mumbai. Her college education is unknown. We have seen her in several advertisements. Who out of the three debuts looks more promising?