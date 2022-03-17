Over the years how has military influenced on fashion

Military has influenced fashion over the years. There have been so many dress, skirts, tops, pants and jackets that are designed from the inspiration of Military. One thing is clear that this trend can never go out of style. There are so many ways to style a camouflage cargo pants with the colours that are in trend today. The aesthetic mood behind this concept is beauty. Not everyone can carry this look for sure. I personally love wearing combat boots and camouflage colour jackets.

How do you feel about this trend?